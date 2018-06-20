Tashir to partially compensate energy costs of low-income families

PanARMENIAN.Net - After discussions with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Tashir Group of Companies has decided to provide partial compensation for energy consumption to socially disadvantaged families in the amount of ADM 10 for each kWh of electricity.

According to a statement by the company, the compensation will be provided for a monthly threshold of up to 250 kWh.

The subsidy, according to Tashir, will be allocated from the company’s own funds and is set to cover the 25-30% of energy costs of low-income families.

Armenian citizens now pay 44.98 drams per 1 kW of energy during the day and 34.98 drams at night. Reduced tariffs - 40 and 30 drams, respectively - were introduced for socially disadvantaged families before.

Read also:Armenia: Gazprom reduces gas tariffs for low-income families by 20%