Important medical advancement made in Alzheimer's Disease study
June 20, 2018 - 13:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A landmark Irish study has shown a diet supplement of simple nutritional elements found in foods such as trout, broccoli and peppers can critically help slow the onset of Alzheimer's Disease, the Irish Independent reports.
The study, by scientists at Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) in conjunction with experts from Cambridge University, has been hailed by one researcher as "one of the most important medical advancements of the century."
It now offers hope of the development of a simple diet supplement which can delay the effects of the disease.
The discovery was made by experts at the Nutritional Research Centre which is based at the School of Health Science in WIT.
Its results have now been published in the 'Journal of Alzheimer's Disease'.
The 18-month study examined the effect of nutritional compounds - found in common foods such as trout, broccoli and peppers - on people with the dementia condition.
Pioneered by respected Cambridge University academic Dr Alan Howard, who invented the innovative Cambridge Diet, the trial studied people diagnosed with AD from a mild to advanced stage.
The trial was conducted with the support of University Hospital Waterford (UHW) and involved two different formulas, one comprised of macular carotenoids and the other a similar compound but with a specially designed fish oil.
Researchers identified that patients receiving the formula containing fish oil maintained cognitive abilities and quality of life – far beyond those taking macular carotenoids alone.
Those who received the compound including the special fish oil were found to have overwhelmingly positive outcomes ranging from functional benefits in memory, sight and even mood.
Dr Howard, who is founder and Chair of the Howard Foundation, said it was a hugely exciting discovery.
“This represents one of the most important medical advancements of the century. Alzheimer’s disease is the largest public health crisis we face and drug companies have so far fallen at every hurdle in finding a solution," he said.
"This study gives us that breakthrough, in a unique natural compound of nutrients.”
The WIT study was led by Professor John Nolan.
“Our previous work confirmed that carotenoids are found in the eye and that enrichment of these essential nutrients with nutritional supplements can improve visual function," he said.
"However, their high concentration in the healthy human brain also suggests a role for these nutrients in cognition."
“We know from several large population-based studies that nutrition is a key factor in the development of Alzheimer’s disease, but attempts to identify an exact combination of nutrients that can positively impact on brain health have failed - until now.
“This work identifies a unique way to enhance the localised nutrients of the brain. Given our growing and ageing population and, importantly, that we live in a time where the nutritional value of foods continues to decline, I believe this is a valuable discovery that will challenge perceptions worldwide about the role of nutrition on brain function.”
Top stories
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Israel’s parliament considered — then failed to adopt — a resolution that would recognize the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians in Turkey
Netanyahu postponed the committee’s discussion of the proposed laws until after the Turkish general election scheduled for June 24.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Heavy rain puts out eternal flame at Armenian Genocide memorial “Fortunately, it was possible to avoid an emergency situation thanks to the rapid and selfless actions of the staff,” Hayk Demoyan said.
Tension in Karabakh on the rise, says Armenia Security Council Secretary Tension along the Nagorno Karabakh contact line has grown, the Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council said on June 20.
Armenian Consulate returns to main building in Aleppo The Armenian Consulate General in Aleppo has returned to its main building inside the Syrian city after several years of war, Tigran Balayan said.
Canada researchers dogs help patients with chronic pain A year and a half ago, the HAPI research team started with a small qualitative study interviewing dog owners who live with chronic pain.