Heavy rain puts out eternal flame at Armenian Genocide memorial

PanARMENIAN.Net - The eternal flame of the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan went out due to heavy rain on Wednesday, June 20, director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Hayk Demoyan said in a Facebook post.

“Fortunately, it was possible to avoid an emergency situation thanks to the rapid and selfless actions of the staff,” Demoyan said.

Built in 1967 on the hill of Tsitsernakaberd, the memorial is visited by hundreds of thousands of individuals each year, especially on April 24.

The memorial is composed of twelve slabs positioned in a circle, representing the twelve lost provinces in present-day Turkey. There is an eternal flame in the center, dedicated to the 1.5 million Armenians killed in the Genocide.