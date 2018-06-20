Heavy rain puts out eternal flame at Armenian Genocide memorial
June 20, 2018 - 18:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The eternal flame of the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan went out due to heavy rain on Wednesday, June 20, director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Hayk Demoyan said in a Facebook post.
“Fortunately, it was possible to avoid an emergency situation thanks to the rapid and selfless actions of the staff,” Demoyan said.
Built in 1967 on the hill of Tsitsernakaberd, the memorial is visited by hundreds of thousands of individuals each year, especially on April 24.
The memorial is composed of twelve slabs positioned in a circle, representing the twelve lost provinces in present-day Turkey. There is an eternal flame in the center, dedicated to the 1.5 million Armenians killed in the Genocide.
Top stories
Jagland cited Armenia as a country that has improved access to minority language education in line with the Council of Europe instruments.
One of the most important destinations of Armenia, the capital city of Yerevan with the imposing Mount Ararat is a sight to see, the article says.
The analysis reveals that Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey saw the biggest growth of arrivals in the first three months of 2018.
Power is currently in Armenia as she is a member of the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity Selection Committee.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Rebels in Daraa besieged as Syrian army makes major advance Led by the Taha Group of the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army started their operations in northeast Dara’a last night.
Ancient city dating from Ming Dynasty unearthed in China Archaeologists have discovered a city dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1384-1644) in China's Jiangxi province.
Armenian Consulate returns to main building in Aleppo The Armenian Consulate General in Aleppo has returned to its main building inside the Syrian city after several years of war, Tigran Balayan said.
Iraqi forces vow response to alleged U.S. strikes in Syria Iraq’s Kata’eb Hezbollah has vowed to respond to alleged U.S. airstrikes that killed at least 22 Iraqi paramilitary fighters in southeast Syria