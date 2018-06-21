Rebel groups unite to fight back Syrian Army in country's south

PanARMENIAN.Net - Up to 7 rebel factions in southern Syria officially declared forming a joint central operation room in order to repel the upcoming Syrian army offensive, Al-Masdar News reports.

The FSA-linked groups issued an official statement to announce that they aim to ‘organize and plan military actions across southern Syria to fight off the upcoming assault to be launched by Syrian forces”.

The declaration comes as the Syrian government amasses forces from various army formations to reclaim all rebel-held territories in Daraa and Quneitra provinces.