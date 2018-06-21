Syrian military launches big assault in Daraa

PanARMENIAN.Net - Militant groups in northeast Daraa were awoken in the wee hours of Thursday, June 20 by the sound of heavy airstrikes and surface-to-surface missiles fired by the Syrian military, Al-Masdar News says.

The Syrian military unleashed a massive assault across rural Daraa, targeting several areas controlled by militants.

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Air Force (SyAAF) heavily targeted the towns of Busra Al-Sham, Busra Al-Harir, Tal Al-Harrah, Nahteh, Al-Musaykah and Al-Hirak, inflicting immense damage on the rival's defenses there.

According to a military source in Daraa, the Syrian Air Force specifically struck a Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham base that was located inside the town of Al-Hirak.

The source added that more than ten fighters from Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham were dead or wounded as a result of this powerful airstrike.

Meanwhile, in east Daraa, the Syrian Army relentlessly targeted the rival's defenses with surface-to-surface missiles and artillery shells inside the towns of Busra Al-Sham, Busra Al-Harir, Nahteh and Al-Musaykah.

A source told Al-Masdar around midnight that the Syrian military had effectively cutoff the militant supply lines from Masifrah to Al-Karak and Masifrah to Umm Wald.

The Syrian Army has yet to make any push on the ground; however, that could change in the coming hours, as they continue to press militant groups in southwest Syria.