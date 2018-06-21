Syrian military launches big assault in Daraa
June 21, 2018 - 14:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Militant groups in northeast Daraa were awoken in the wee hours of Thursday, June 20 by the sound of heavy airstrikes and surface-to-surface missiles fired by the Syrian military, Al-Masdar News says.
The Syrian military unleashed a massive assault across rural Daraa, targeting several areas controlled by militants.
The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Air Force (SyAAF) heavily targeted the towns of Busra Al-Sham, Busra Al-Harir, Tal Al-Harrah, Nahteh, Al-Musaykah and Al-Hirak, inflicting immense damage on the rival's defenses there.
According to a military source in Daraa, the Syrian Air Force specifically struck a Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham base that was located inside the town of Al-Hirak.
The source added that more than ten fighters from Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham were dead or wounded as a result of this powerful airstrike.
Meanwhile, in east Daraa, the Syrian Army relentlessly targeted the rival's defenses with surface-to-surface missiles and artillery shells inside the towns of Busra Al-Sham, Busra Al-Harir, Nahteh and Al-Musaykah.
A source told Al-Masdar around midnight that the Syrian military had effectively cutoff the militant supply lines from Masifrah to Al-Karak and Masifrah to Umm Wald.
The Syrian Army has yet to make any push on the ground; however, that could change in the coming hours, as they continue to press militant groups in southwest Syria.
Top stories
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Israel’s parliament considered — then failed to adopt — a resolution that would recognize the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians in Turkey
Netanyahu postponed the committee’s discussion of the proposed laws until after the Turkish general election scheduled for June 24.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
EU-Armenia Partnership Council wraps in Brussels ''Relations between the EU and Armenia have gone from strength to strength in recent weeks and months," said Federica Mogherini.
Smithsonian 'stacks up the entertainment' at Folklife Festival “Armenia: Creating Home” offers a glimpse into the culture of this small country between Asia and Europe.
User who bought smartphone from VivaCell-MTS wins Kia Rio X-line The company organized drew a Kia Rio X-line which was streamed live on May 24 on VivaCell-MTS official Facebook page.
Metropolitan Museum exhibition on Armenia detailed in New York Evans said that the at the Metropolitan is “an opportunity to show Armenian art as an identifier of a significant people.