Syrian troops unleash major assault in northeast Daraa
June 22, 2018 - 10:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops in northeast Daraa launched the largest attack of the week on Thursday, June 21 night, Al-Masdar News said citing a military source.
Using a variety of artillery shells and surface-to-surface missiles, the Syrian Arab Army unleashed an assault that targeted Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions inside the Al-Lajat region.
The Syrian forces was able to score several direct hits against the rival forces, resulting in a series of powerful explosions that could be heard from a long distance away.
According to a military source at the government stronghold of Izra’a, the Syrian Army launched more than 30 missiles towards the jihadist-held towns of Busra Al-Sham, Busra Al-Harir, and Al-Karak.
The strikes have been ongoing since the Syrian Arab Army launched their first missiles from their base at Izra’a.
With only their southern supply route to open to Busra Al-Harir, the rebels find themselves in a world of trouble as the Syrian Army’s offensive nears.
