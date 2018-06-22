Syrian troops unleash major assault in northeast Daraa

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops in northeast Daraa launched the largest attack of the week on Thursday, June 21 night, Al-Masdar News said citing a military source.

Using a variety of artillery shells and surface-to-surface missiles, the Syrian Arab Army unleashed an assault that targeted Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions inside the Al-Lajat region.

The Syrian forces was able to score several direct hits against the rival forces, resulting in a series of powerful explosions that could be heard from a long distance away.

According to a military source at the government stronghold of Izra’a, the Syrian Army launched more than 30 missiles towards the jihadist-held towns of Busra Al-Sham, Busra Al-Harir, and Al-Karak.

The strikes have been ongoing since the Syrian Arab Army launched their first missiles from their base at Izra’a.

With only their southern supply route to open to Busra Al-Harir, the rebels find themselves in a world of trouble as the Syrian Army’s offensive nears.