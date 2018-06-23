Islamic State suffers symbolic defeat along Syrian-Iraq border
June 23, 2018 - 09:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) continued their offensive against the Islamic State (IS) Friday, June 22, seizing more ground along the Iraqi border, Al-Masdar News reports.
The SDF troops were able to seize more ground in southeast Al-Hasakah after breaking through the Islamic State’s positions near the Iraqi border.
According to pro-SDF media, their forces managed to capture the town of Al-Zhibah after advancing from nearby Tal Safouk.
As a result of the advance, the SDF was able to meet up with the Iraqi troops at the border of the Nineveh Governorate.
This is a big blow to the Islamic State because the Tal Safouk area is where they first made their announcement that established their so-called ‘caliphate’ (var. khalifah).
