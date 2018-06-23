ANCA urges inquiry into sale of U.S.-made copters to Azerbaijan

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Committee of America on Friday, June 22 called upon the bipartisan leadership of key Senate and House oversight committees to investigate potential violations of U.S. arms export laws in connection with published reports that Azerbaijan will showcase U.S.-made Bell 412 helicopters at its June 26th military parade.

In letters sent to Chairman John McCain (R-AZ) and Ranking Member Jack Reed (D-RI) of the Senate Armed Services Committee and Chairman Mac Thornberry (R-TX) and Adam Smith (D-WA) of the House Armed Services Committee, ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian requested - "in the interest of ensuring compliance with U.S. laws... a definitive explanation of any and all statutory restrictions, Executive Branch prohibitions, and other policies and practices regarding the direct or third-party sale or transfer of military or potentially dual-use U.S. equipment or technology to Azerbaijan." The letter also sought clarification of the review process for such sales/transfers, a listing of past or pending sales or transfers, and an update on any investigations of potentially illegal sales or transfers to Azerbaijan.

"News of Azerbaijan deploying offensive U.S. arms requires a serious public spotlight and strong Congressional oversight," said Aram Hamparian, Executive Director. "This is a bright line: The U.S. government must keep American arms out the hands of Azerbaijan's rabidly anti-Armenian Aliyev regime."

Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku, given the U.S. embargo on weapons sale to Azerbaijan.

In the fall of 1992, the U.S. Congress banned non-humanitarian economic aid and weapons sales to Azerbaijan by adopting Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act.