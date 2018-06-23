Syrian army launches largest attack in country's southwest
June 23, 2018 - 16:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) unleashed their largest assault on the southwestern region of Syria on Saturday, June 23 evening.
Using a plethora of surface-to-surface missiles and artillery shells, the Syrian army heavily targeted the jihadist rebel positions in the eastern countryside of the Dara’a Governorate.
According to a military source in Izra’a, the Syrian Army struck the jihadist rebel defenses at the towns of Al-Hirak, Masifrah, Maliha Sharqiyah, Maliha Al-Gharbiyah, Busra Al-Sham, Busra Al-Harir, and Al-Karak.
The source added that the Syrian army is preparing to launch another ground assault in northeast Dara’a.
On Friday, the Syrian Army managed to score a big advance against the jihadist rebels, seizing two towns after an intense battle.
The goal of phase one of the Syrian Army’s offensive will be to isolate the jihadist stronghold of Busra Al-Harir.
Once Busra Al-Harir is isolated, the Syrian Army will push to force the jihadist rebels to surrender the town before they launch their attack.
