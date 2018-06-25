Russian Air Force launches major attack over southwest Syria
June 25, 2018 - 10:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Aerospace Forces unleashed a massive attack on Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions over the northeastern countryside of the Dara’a Governorate on Sunday, June 24 night, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a military source in the government stronghold of Izra’a, the Russian Aerospace Forces have conducted over 20 airstrikes above the northeastern part of Dar’a, hitting several militant targets in the process.
Among the several localities targeted by the Russian Aerospace Forces, the majority of the airstrikes struck the jihadist stronghold of Busra Al-Harir and its surroundings in the Al-Lajat region.
Furthermore, the Russian Aerospace Forces struck the jihadist defenses inside the town of Al-Hirak, which is another militant stronghold in the Dara’a countryside.
Since entering the battle for southwest Syria, the Russian Aerospace Forces have launched over 50 airstrikes against the jihadist rebel forces in the northeastern countryside of the Dara’a Governorate.
