Baku takes “correct, constructive stance on Karabakh” - Volodin

June 25, 2018 - 13:02 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Speaker of Russia’s State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin has said that "Azerbaijan has always held a correct and constructive position” on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

At a meeting with his Azerbaijani colleague Ogtay Asadov, Volodin said Moscow is concerned over Karabakh-related issues.

“You are aware that Russia stands for a peaceful settlement of the conflict,” the official said.

“All those who advocate aggravation of relations and those who do head the words and the desire of the people to live in peace, follow the path of tensions.

“We must do everything to prevent this path. Azerbaijan always took a correct and constructive position [on the issue].”

A delegation of the State Duma led by Volodin arrived in Baku on Sunday, June 24. This is the first visit of the chairman of the State Duma to Azerbaijan.

