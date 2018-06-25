Rebels claim to have shot down Syrian jet in northeast Daraa
June 25, 2018 - 16:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Rebel fighters in the southern province of Daraa claimed they have shot down a Syrian MIG-23 fighter as the Syrian forces attempts to recapture a key town and split the rebel-held areas, Al-Masdar News reports.
The MIG-23 variable-geometry fighter aircraft was allegedly downed with a 23mm anti-aircraft autocannon while carrying airstrikes on the jihadi stronghold of Busra al-Harir town located in the northeastern countryside of the province.
A Syrian military source confirmed that a plane was hit but denied it was downed.
“A MIG-23 of the Syrian Army Air Force was hit while on a mission in northeast Darra. The body of the warplane was damaged but the pilot managed to return and land safely in the airbase”, the source commented.
The incident comes as the Syrian army intensifies attacks in bid to liberate the key jihadi bastion of Busra al-Harir and eventually entirely besiege militants in Lajat region.
Top stories
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Israel’s parliament considered — then failed to adopt — a resolution that would recognize the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians in Turkey
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia: Former president Serzh Sargsyan’s brother detained (video) Aleksander Sargsyan, the brother of Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan, was detained on suspicion of carrying weapons.
Head of Armenia ex-president’s guard detained The National Security Service detained Vachagan Ghazaryan, the head of the guard of former president Serzh Sargsyan.
Smithsonian Mag: Unfurling the rich tapestry of Armenian culture Thousands of years ago, the land known as Armenia was roughly seven times the size of the current country, the article says.
'Game of Thrones' spoilers: Star drops hint on his character’s final fate Joe Dempsie revealed to Metro US earlier in June that he “only wrapped on that [Game of Thrones] three weeks ago”.