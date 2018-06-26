Syrian army captures one more town in country's southwest

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) seized another town in the country's southwest on Tuesday, June 26, following the capture of Busra Al-Harir from militants, Al-Masdar News reports.

Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian army was able to capture the town of Maliha Al-Atrash after a short battle with the members of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

Maliha Al-Atrash is located west of Busra Al-Harir and south of the strategic Izra’a-Sweida Highway.

With Maliha Al-Atrash and Busra Al-Harir under their control, the Syrian troops are now just one town away from reaching Al-Hirak.

Al-Hirak is the largest town in east Dara’a and another militant stronghold near the Al-Sweida Governorate border.