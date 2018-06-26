Azerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time ever
June 26, 2018 - 14:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan on Tuesday, June 26 for the first time demonstrated an Israeli-made Heron UAV at a military parade celebrating the 100th anniversary of the formation of the country’s armed forces.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
According to a report from 2016 by the Centre for Analysis of World Arms Trade, Azerbaijan has paid $300 million to Israel for 13 Heron-1 drones. The information has been confirmed by unofficial sources in the past, but the device was officially unveiled for the first time on Tuesday.
In 2007, the two countries signed an agreement on the delivery of arms and weapons worth $1.6 billion. In addition to the drones, Israel also ships radars, anti-tank missiles, mortars, night vision devices and other military supplies to Azerbaijan.
