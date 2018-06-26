Armenia industry expanded by more than 13% year-on-year

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s economic activity index grew by 10.4% in May against the same period last year, while the volume of industrial production expanded by 13.3% in the reporting period.

According to data provided by the National Statistical Service, the volume of gross agricultural output grew by about 42%, while construction and trade turnover expanded by 2.4% and 12.1%, respectively

Also, the average monthly wages slightly increased (0.1%), the statistics agency said.

Exports, meanwhile, dropped 5% in the reporting period, but imports grew by 12% year-on-year.