Russian jets join Syrian army in striking key town for first time
June 26, 2018 - 18:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Another rebel-held district in Daraa province has come under fierce attack by the Syrian army and Russian Air Force after the entire Lajat region has fallen to the government troops; marking a turning point in the recent offensive, Al-Masdar News says.
The SAA’s elite 4th Armored Division continues to hammer Daraa al-Balad district with heavy Golan ground-to-ground missiles. Nearly a hundred missiles hit the rebel bastion last night ahead an expected ground invasion.
Remarkably, the Russian fighter jets expanded its operations to Daraa al-Balad after assisting the Syrian forces in taking over Lajat region early on.
No information has yet been obtained about the losses suffered by rebels due to the rocket shelling and aerial bombardment.
However, the dramatic collapse of rebels in Lajat might be an indication to further defeats in other insurgent-controlled areas across the southern province.
