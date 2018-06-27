YPG says won't withdraw from northern Syria despite threats
June 27, 2018 - 10:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The head of the Jareera Foreign Relations Commission of Syrian Kurdistan, ‘Abdul-Karim ‘Umar, issued a response on Tuesday, June 26 to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad’s threats to retake northern Syria through military means, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a report from BasNews, ‘Umar said that the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) will not withdraw from northern Syria, despite the threats made by the Syrian President.
However, ‘Umar told the Erbil-based news publication that his organization is ready for dialogue with Damascus, under no preconditions.
The Syrian military and YPG currently share control of several areas in northern Syria, including the provincial capital of Al-Hasakah and border-city of Al-Qamishli.
Top stories
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Partner news
Latest news
President headlines Capitol Hill centennial of U.S.-Armenia ties Armenia's new President Armen Sarkissian reaffirmed his country’s abiding partnership with the United States.
Daron Malakian's 'Lives' is the song of the summer: Rolling Stone (video) "It's got the sort of skittery, syncopated disco beat that would fit only in a song by a band like System of a Down," the author says.
Earthquake in Azerbaijan felt in Artsakh too In the epicenter, the earthquake was about 10 kilometers deep and was measured 6 on the MSK scale.
Armenia's Grovf 1st from Caucasus to win EU Horizon 2020 grant The hardware company is the first ever participant from the Caucasus to win an EU Horizon 2020 grant for research and innovation