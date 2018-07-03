Armenia ex-President “has never agreed” to return territory to Azerbaijan
July 3, 2018 - 13:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has never given consent to returning five regions to Azerbaijan, deputy parliament speaker Eduard Sharmazanov has said.
Sharmazanov described comments by leader of the International Eurasia Movement Aleksandr Dugin as “nonsense and a lie.”
“Former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has never agreed to return five regions to Azerbaijan, that is a lie,” Sharmazanov said.
“Moreover, allegations by some political circles suggesting that the former Armenian president has asked for more time to have the issue solved once he is elected the Prime Minister is blatant provocation, a lie and nonsense.”
According to him, one of the most crucial pillars of the activity of both Sargsyan and the Republican Party of Armenia is reaching a pro-Armenian solution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the full realization of the right of the people of Karabakh (Artsakh) to self-determination.
Top stories
Following the 'velvet revolution', it’s more important than ever for the United States to get behind Nikol Pashinyan, Alex T. Johnson says.
Bulgaria, which currently chairs the European Council, has become one of the first EU member-states to approve the agreement.
The U.S. government is discussing with the new authorities the possibility of providing more economic assistance to Armenia, Mills said.
RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan remains “our president and leader.”
Partner news
Latest news
Census to be conducted in Armenia in 2020 The government is set to allocate some AMD 90 million (apx. $187, 000) from the state budget to the National Statistical Service.
NATO says interested in deeper ties with Armenia The NATO official expressed confidence that cooperation between Armenia and the bloc will continue after the change of power.
VivaCell-MTS unveils better conditions for roaming in Russia VivaCell-MTS has announced that the Internet in MTS Russia network will be available for only 9 drams per 1 MB by September 30.
Vodka, whiskey production down by about 45% y/y in Armenia The production of vodka has declined by 45% in January-May 2018 against the same period last year.