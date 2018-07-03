Armenia ex-President “has never agreed” to return territory to Azerbaijan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has never given consent to returning five regions to Azerbaijan, deputy parliament speaker Eduard Sharmazanov has said.

Sharmazanov described comments by leader of the International Eurasia Movement Aleksandr Dugin as “nonsense and a lie.”

“Former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has never agreed to return five regions to Azerbaijan, that is a lie,” Sharmazanov said.

“Moreover, allegations by some political circles suggesting that the former Armenian president has asked for more time to have the issue solved once he is elected the Prime Minister is blatant provocation, a lie and nonsense.”

According to him, one of the most crucial pillars of the activity of both Sargsyan and the Republican Party of Armenia is reaching a pro-Armenian solution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the full realization of the right of the people of Karabakh (Artsakh) to self-determination.