Syrian army denies Israeli airstrikes hit Iranian base in southern Syria

PanARMENIAN.Net - A source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has denied reports regarding an alleged Israeli airstrike on an Iranian base in Daraa on Tuesday, July 3, Al-Masdar News says.

According to the military source, no airstrikes or missiles were fired from Israel, despite claims by opposition activists via social media.

The opposition activists alleged that the Israeli military bombed a base belonging to the Iranian-backed forces in the southern province of Daraa.

However, no Syrian government sources reported any such attacks taking place in southern Syria.

Typically, when the Israeli Air Force attacks the Syrian military or an Iranian base, the pro-government media channels are first to report such strikes.