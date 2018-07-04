Passenger traffic up by more than 10% in Armenian airports
July 4, 2018 - 16:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Passenger traffic in the two Armenian airports grew by 10.3% in January-June 2018 against the same period last year, the General Department of Civil Aviation reveals.
Overall, some 1.7 million people used the services of Zvartnots airport in the capital city, Yerevan, and Shirak airport in the northern city of Gyumri.
In June alone, 251,000 people used the services of the two Armenian airports.
The number of transit flights carried out via Armenian air routes has drastically increased, the GDCA revealed recently.
In particular, 12 new air companies have entered the Armenian market in the past 2 years, which are: Armenia Aircompany, Brussels Airways, Qatar Airways, Wataniya Airways, Germania Fluggesellschaft, Arkia Israeli Airlines, Cham Wings, Air Cairo, Turkmenistan Airlines, Red Wings, Nordwind Airlines, Pobeda.
As reported earlier, a newly-established company will soon start transporting Armenian citizens and the guests of the country to the various parts of the country and abroad.
