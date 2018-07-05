// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syrian amy retakes strategic town of Saida in Daraa

Syrian amy retakes strategic town of Saida in Daraa
July 5, 2018 - 14:31 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian forces have managed to establish full control over the strategic town of Saida following fierce clashes with militants, with the ultimate objective to reach for Nassib crossing border in the far south, AL-Masdar News reports.

The town, located in the southeastern countryside of Daraa, was entirely recaptured and secured after the SAA’s Tiger Forces expelled militants from the Air Defense base situated south-east of Saida.

The recent advance will propel the government troops into marching on southward toward Um Elmiathin town before fighting to capture the Nassib border crossing; thus besieging rebel groups in Daraa balad district of Daraa city.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. BREAKING: Syrian Amy recaptures strategic town of Saida in southeast Daraa
 Top stories
Azerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time everAzerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time ever
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Azerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in paradeAzerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in parade
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Israeli lawmakers urge defiance ahead of Armenian Genocide voteIsraeli lawmakers urge defiance ahead of Armenian Genocide vote
Israeli lawmakers called on the government not to heed Turkey’s threats to Israel over the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
Human rights activist with Armenian roots jailed over social media postsHuman rights activist with Armenian roots jailed over social media posts
The Turkish government has investigated thousands of social media accounts and taken legal action against hundreds of them.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Netanyahu allegedly postpones debate on Armenian Genocide
Israel missed chance to acknowledge Armenian Genocide: Jewish Week
Anthony Bourdain found dead while filming in Paris
Israel's Knesset to debate Armenian Genocide recognition on June 26
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Living by Constitution an advantage of free people: Armenia President Armen Sarkissian said the Constitution the best symbol of any state is the law-abiding and legally protected citizen.
All-time heat records set all over the world: Yerevan among hottest spots Collectively, these heat records are consistent with the kind of extremes we expect to see increase in a warming world.
Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang 'convinced' Sokratis to join Arsenal Sokratis Papastathopoulos is looking forward to linking up with two familiar faces at Emirates Stadium that he previously worked with in Germany.
Syrian army foils major Islamic State attack in southeast Syria The NDF said at least one Islamic State fighter was captured during the assault, while five more were either killed or wounded.