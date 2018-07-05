Syrian amy retakes strategic town of Saida in Daraa

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian forces have managed to establish full control over the strategic town of Saida following fierce clashes with militants, with the ultimate objective to reach for Nassib crossing border in the far south, AL-Masdar News reports.

The town, located in the southeastern countryside of Daraa, was entirely recaptured and secured after the SAA’s Tiger Forces expelled militants from the Air Defense base situated south-east of Saida.

The recent advance will propel the government troops into marching on southward toward Um Elmiathin town before fighting to capture the Nassib border crossing; thus besieging rebel groups in Daraa balad district of Daraa city.