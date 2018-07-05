New study says eating nuts might boost male fertility

PanARMENIAN.Net - Eating 60 grams of mixed nuts every day over the course of 14 weeks significantly improved male sperm quality in a new study led by researchers from Spain, Medical Quality reports.

The findings of the study were presented at a meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE 2018) in Barcelona.

The findings “support a beneficial role for chronic nut consumption in sperm quality,” the researchers said. As part of the study, 119 men — between the ages of 18 and 35 — were recruited and split into two groups.

The first group added 60 grams of nuts to their daily “western-style” diet, including almonds, hazelnuts, and walnuts. The second group, on the other hand, did not eat any nuts. The study lasted for nearly four months (14 weeks), after which the researchers compared the sperm quality of both groups.

The men who consumed nuts every day saw a significant boost in their sperm count. On average, their sperm count was 16 percent higher than those who did not eat nuts.

The vitality, the movement, and the shape of the sperm also saw improvements.

However, further research is needed before health experts can start making this dietary recommendation to men who are trying to conceive a child.

A variety of nuts can provide protein, calcium, antioxidants such as vitamin C and E, omega 3, folate, etc. They are also considered a good source of fiber and healthy fats (both monounsaturated and polyunsaturated).

An estimated 5 million couples in the United States face fertility issues when trying to conceive a child. According to the Cleveland Clinic, a male factor is a major or contributing cause in at least half of such cases.