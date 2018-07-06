Russian Air Force launches massive assault after Hmeymim attack
July 6, 2018 - 11:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Aerospace Forces launched a massive attack over the southwestern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Friday, July 6.
According to a military source in nearby Latakia, the Russian Aerospace Forces relentlessly bombarded the bases of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) in the Jisr Al-Shughour District of Idlib.
The airstrikes were conducted in retaliation for the latest armed drone attack on the Russian Hmeymim Airbase in southwest Latakia.
According to some pro-government activists, the Russian jets carried out the strikes after allegedly taking off from the Abu Dhuhour Military Airport for the first time ever.
There has been no military confirmation to corroborate these claims; however, the Russian military does maintain a large presence in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
Furthermore, the Russian military currently has an observation post in the town of Abu Dhuhour, so it would not be out of the realm of possibility for them to utilize this base.
The Russian Aerospace Forces have recently targeted this part of the Idlib Governrate in response to the armed drone attacks on the Hmeymim Airbase that are believed to have originated from the jihadist bases in this part of the province.
