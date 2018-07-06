Syrian army repels Islamic State attack in northeast Suwayda
July 6, 2018 - 16:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State group has launched an assault to storm the Syrian Army positions in Tall Ma`rar on northeast Suwayda countryside amid ongoing battles by the government troops to clear the pocket, AL-Masdar News reports.
However, the attack on the recently-recaptured hilltop was successfully foiled by the Syrian troops, backed by Palestinian fighters, who managed to kill at least 3 militants and capture one alive, as well as destroy their vehicle.
The failed attack comes as the terror group resorted to hit-and-run attacks which aim to seize weapons and ammunition from the Syrian forces.
This is due to the fact that the ultraconservative militants have become fully besieged inside a pocket in northeast Suwayda.
