Syrian army destroys several militant sites near Golan Heights

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) carried out several attacks against the militants in the Al-Quneitra Governorate, a military report claimed on Monday, July 9 afternoon, according to Al-Masdar News.

According to the military report, the Syrian army destroyed several sites belonging to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham near the Al-Quneitra Governorate’s provincial capital and Nabi Sakhar.

The Syrian army specifically struck the trenches and dens of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in the Al-Quneitra countryside.

State-owned Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that the militants are currently under the protection of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

SANA stated that the jihadist rebels are currently coordinating with the Israeli forces near the Golan Heights.