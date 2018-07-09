Syrian forces score massive advances in Daraa province
July 9, 2018 - 18:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian forces have scored massive advances in Daraa province, fully besieging militants in the provincial capital and securing the borders with Jordan, Al-Masdar News says.
Following the recapture of Air Defense Base west of Daraa city, the Syrian army rolled into rebel territories to the north and northwest, taking over several towns including Kharab Al-Shahm, Al-Tabriyat, Tall Shihab and Zaizoun.
Meanwhile, the government troops have recaptured up to 27 border outposts (point 62 until point 36), all located to the west of the recently-liberated Nassib border crossing.
The recently-accomplished advances have granted the Syrian army control of nearly 72.4% of the entire southern province, according to UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Rebel fighters controlling parts of the provincial capital have become entirely encircled, new data reveal.
Top stories
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Israeli lawmakers called on the government not to heed Turkey’s threats to Israel over the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
The Turkish government has investigated thousands of social media accounts and taken legal action against hundreds of them.
Partner news
Latest news
Two 4th generation MiG-29 fighters arrive in Russian base in Armenia A pair of 4th generation MiG-29 fighters have arrived in the Russian military base of Erebuni of the Southern Military District.
Foreign participants of Francophonie Summit won’t pay Armenia visa fee According to the document, the proposal seeks to facilitate the entry of foreigners to Armenia for the participation in the summit.
Confirmed: Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan resigns The son of late Armenian Prime Minister Andranik Margaryan, Taron Margaryan was elected First Deputy Mayor of Yerevan in July 2009.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan a great choice for wide position at Arsenal: talkSPORT Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is a great choice for one of the wide positions at Arsenal, a talkSPORT article.