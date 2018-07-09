Syrian forces score massive advances in Daraa province

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian forces have scored massive advances in Daraa province, fully besieging militants in the provincial capital and securing the borders with Jordan, Al-Masdar News says.

Following the recapture of Air Defense Base west of Daraa city, the Syrian army rolled into rebel territories to the north and northwest, taking over several towns including Kharab Al-Shahm, Al-Tabriyat, Tall Shihab and Zaizoun.

Meanwhile, the government troops have recaptured up to 27 border outposts (point 62 until point 36), all located to the west of the recently-liberated Nassib border crossing.

The recently-accomplished advances have granted the Syrian army control of nearly 72.4% of the entire southern province, according to UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Rebel fighters controlling parts of the provincial capital have become entirely encircled, new data reveal.