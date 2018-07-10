Top militant commander assassinated in Syria
July 10, 2018 - 10:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A high ranking militant commander was killed in northwestern Syria on Monday, July 9, rebel activists reported from the Idlib Governorate, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to the opposition activists, a group of unknown assailants killed a high ranking commander of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in the western countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Monday.
The Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham commander was identified as Abu Hussein Khattab; he was killed alongside his bodyguard in the town of Ableen, which is located inside the Jabal Al-Zawiyah region of Idlib.
The latest assassination comes just a day after an Islamic State (IS) sleeper cell killed ten elite fighters from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in northern Syria.
No group has yet to claim responsibility for the latest assassination; however, opposition activists have accused the Islamic State of carrying out this deadly attack.
Islamic State sleeper cells have been highly active in the Idlib Governorate as of late, prompting Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies from the Free Syrian Army (FSA) to crackdown on these enemy combatants around the province.
While IS does not have any territorial presence in northwest Syria, they do have several sleeper cells that are used to wreak havoc on other militant groups and their allies.
Top stories
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Israeli lawmakers called on the government not to heed Turkey’s threats to Israel over the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
The Turkish government has investigated thousands of social media accounts and taken legal action against hundreds of them.
Partner news
Latest news
Two 4th generation MiG-29 fighters arrive in Russian base in Armenia A pair of 4th generation MiG-29 fighters have arrived in the Russian military base of Erebuni of the Southern Military District.
Foreign participants of Francophonie Summit won’t pay Armenia visa fee According to the document, the proposal seeks to facilitate the entry of foreigners to Armenia for the participation in the summit.
Confirmed: Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan resigns The son of late Armenian Prime Minister Andranik Margaryan, Taron Margaryan was elected First Deputy Mayor of Yerevan in July 2009.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan a great choice for wide position at Arsenal: talkSPORT Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is a great choice for one of the wide positions at Arsenal, a talkSPORT article.