Two 4th generation MiG-29 fighters arrive in Russian base in Armenia

July 10, 2018 - 11:08 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A pair of fourth generation MiG-29 fighters have arrived in the Russian military base of Erebuni of the Southern Military District, stationed in Armenia, the Southern Military District reports.

The Erebuni airport in the Armenian capital city of Yerevan is home to the Russian 3624th Air Base and hosts MiG-29 jets and Mi-24 attack helicopters. The Russian 102nd Military Base, meanwhile, is situated in Gyumri, northern Armenia.

“The MiG-29 aircraft, supplied after modernization in the Russian military aviation base, can reliably protect airlifts within the CIS integrated air defense system and regularly carry out training flights," the report said.

“The engineering and technical staff of the unit will assemble the aircraft and put them into operation within a month, after which specially equipped parking lots, including collapsible modules for storing new aircraft, will be allocated at the aerodrome.”

