Armenia's Pashinyan reveals his monthly salary (video)
July 10, 2018 - 18:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has said in an interview with Russian journalist and blogger Alexei Romanov that before thinking about raising the salaries of officials, you need to raise those of the Armenian citizens first.
Asked whether the Prime Minister has a high salary, Pashinyan replied: "Yes, according to Armenian standards, it's big."
Weighing in on the salaries of the staff of the Prime Minister's office and his team, Pashinyan said they do not make a lot of money.
"First we need to raise the budget revenues, and then think about it (raising the salaries of the Premier's team - Ed.)," he said.
"I believe we should first think about the salaries of the citizens of Armenia, and only then about ours."
Pashinyan did not hide the amount he makes each month: "A little more than $2000."
In the course of the interview, the Russian journalist toured the house of the prime minister, went to the gym with him and visited his office.
Top stories
Poland's former Communist government waived its right to German post-war compensation back in 1953.
Australia’s House of Representatives will debate, for the first time, a Motion to recognise the Armenian Genocide.
Someone appears to have spray-painted a message of solidarity with immigrant families on the Memorial cross.
In particular, Petro Lytvyn has been appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Armenia.
Partner news
Latest news
Wearing a tie could mess with the blood supply to your brain: study By compressing the veins in the neck, tie-wearers could be pushing blood into the skull and creating an unhealthy build-up of pressure.
Russian Air Force launches major attack in Idlib after militant assault The Russian Aerospace Forces launched a massive attack on the southwestern countryside of Idlib in response to the militant offensive in northeast Latakia.
Thai football team successfully rescued The boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old assistant coach became stranded when they went exploring inside after a practice game.
A guide to architecture in Armenia: The Culture Trip Architecture in Armenia incorporates structural works with a historical or artistic link to the Armenian nation, the platform says.