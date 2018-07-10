$43 million recovered in unpaid taxes in two months, says Armenia PM
July 10, 2018 - 12:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - AMD 20.6 billion or $43 million have been recovered in two months as a result of criminal cases launched by various law enforcement agencies to tackle non-performance of tax liabilities, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a government meeting on Tuesday, July 10.
According to him, only AMD 800 million or $1.65 million have been returned to the budget so far.
Pashinyan proposed that the head of the State Revenue Committee Davit Ananyan explain why the entire sum has not been restored.
Ananyan said that the aforementioned amount was recovered as a result of changes in the behavior of 73 businesses.
“AMD 800 million have been returned to the budget, AMD 12.7 billion await to be collected to the budget, while the remaining AMD 7 billion are subject to change,” Ananyan said, explaining that recovering money does not mean returning them to the state budget.
