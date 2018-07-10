Armenia will ban single-use plastics: Minister
July 10, 2018 - 16:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Single-use plastics will be banned nationwide, Minister of Nature Protection Erik Grigoryan told reporters on Tuesday, July 10.
“The process will launch in a community and will spread to the entire province, and after a while Armenia will join the countries that have banned single-use plastics,” Grigoryan said, according to Aysor.am.
According to him, this is a global trend, with a number of countries having already eliminated the use of disposable plastic.
“At the moment, we can’t impose a ban on the use of plastics altogether, but we are starting the process,” Grigoryan said.
