Russian Air Force launches major attack in Idlib after militant assault
July 10, 2018 - 17:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Aerospace Forces launched a massive attack on the southwestern countryside of Idlib in response to the militant offensive in northeast Latakia, Al-Masdar News says.
Russian jets flying out of the Hmeymim Airbase in southwest Latakia carried out dozens of airstrikes over the Jisr Al-Shughour District of Idlib this morning, a military source told Al-Masdar.
According to the military source, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched over 30 airstrikes above the towns of Mahambel, Basniqoul, Bashiriyah, Mashamshan, and Al-Kastan in the Jisr Al-Shughour District.
The Russian Aerospace Forces are still launching airstrikes over the Jisr Al-Shughour District at this moment, as they now shift their attention from southern Syria to southwest Idlib.
The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is expected to launch their next offensive in northeast Latakia and southwest Idlib, as they look to expel the militants from this imperative border region in northern Syria.
Top stories
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Israeli lawmakers called on the government not to heed Turkey’s threats to Israel over the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
The Turkish government has investigated thousands of social media accounts and taken legal action against hundreds of them.
Partner news
Latest news
A guide to architecture in Armenia: The Culture Trip Architecture in Armenia incorporates structural works with a historical or artistic link to the Armenian nation, the platform says.
IFC: Ameriabank Best Issuing Bank Partner in Caucasus, Central Asia The Head of Trade Finance at Ameriabank said: “We greatly appreciate this award and our long-standing partnership with the IFC.
"World’s oldest" biological colors discovered The pink pigments were produced by simple microscopic organisms called cyanobacteria more than 1.1 billion years ago.
Battle for Daraa city 'nearly finished' - report The four sites are located at the southeastern and southwestern part of the provincial capital near the Jordanian border.