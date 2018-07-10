Russian Air Force launches major attack in Idlib after militant assault

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Aerospace Forces launched a massive attack on the southwestern countryside of Idlib in response to the militant offensive in northeast Latakia, Al-Masdar News says.

Russian jets flying out of the Hmeymim Airbase in southwest Latakia carried out dozens of airstrikes over the Jisr Al-Shughour District of Idlib this morning, a military source told Al-Masdar.

According to the military source, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched over 30 airstrikes above the towns of Mahambel, Basniqoul, Bashiriyah, Mashamshan, and Al-Kastan in the Jisr Al-Shughour District.

The Russian Aerospace Forces are still launching airstrikes over the Jisr Al-Shughour District at this moment, as they now shift their attention from southern Syria to southwest Idlib.

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is expected to launch their next offensive in northeast Latakia and southwest Idlib, as they look to expel the militants from this imperative border region in northern Syria.