Scientists claim to have developed blood test to predict when you'll die
July 12, 2018 - 14:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Scientists have developed a blood test that could measure how long you have left to live, The Guardian says.
The study is one of countless research programs around the world currently racing to develop the best ‘lifespan calculator’, which would be able to quantify your cells’ age, as opposed to your ‘chronological age’.
The Yale University researchers behind this study insist their measurements offer the most accurate, practical and easy-to-interpret result of any study to date since they largely used factors which are measured in an annual physical.
They say the findings could easily be translated into a 23AndMe-style test in the near future. But unlike genetic tests, these results are not set in stone.
Lead author Dr Morgan Levine, a Yale pathologist, told Daily Mail Online her next aim is to identify factors that drive cell aging, so doctors can help their patients extend their lifespan by tweaking their diet or exercise habits.
Top stories
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Israeli lawmakers called on the government not to heed Turkey’s threats to Israel over the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
The Turkish government has investigated thousands of social media accounts and taken legal action against hundreds of them.
Partner news
Latest news
OSCE envoys to mediate Armenia-Azerbaijan meeting 'in near future' The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will mediate a meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in the future.
Armenia revolution was “extraordinary and European” - Tusk Donald Tusk said at a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that what happened in Armenia was “unique and very European.”
Armenia's Pashinyan a crusader who keeps democracy dream alive: TIME The magazine has spoken with four people, including Nikol Pashinyan, who have fought to defend democracy in their countries.
ACBA-Credit Agricole Bank placing bonds with 5.25% and 9.50% yield To acquire bonds, investors should fill in relevant applications and submit them to ACBA-Credit Agricole Bank.