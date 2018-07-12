// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Rebels surrender strategic town to Islamic State in Daraa: report

Rebels surrender strategic town to Islamic State in Daraa: report
July 12, 2018 - 14:32 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Free Syrian Army’s Southern Front Brigades have reportedly handed over the strategic town of Hayt in western Daraa to the Islamic State (IS) affiliate “Jaysh Khaled bin Walid,” Al-Masdar News says.

According to a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) field report from southwest Syria, the Free Syrian Army made an agreement with Jaysh Khaled bin Walid to handover Hayt before they would retreat to the western countryside of the Daraa Governorate.

The move by the Free Syrian Army comes just hours after the Syrian Arab Army and their allies reached the outskirts of Hayt, following the reconciliation agreement in the town of Tafas.

The Free Syrian Army’s Southern Front Brigades also left behind a large cache of weapons to the Jaysh Khaled bin Walid militants, which is likely a big stockpile of western-made missiles, rockets, and assault rifles.

Hayt was a long-time stronghold of the Free Syrian Army and Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham in west Daraa; it was also a major target for the Jaysh Khaled bin Walid forces in the Yarmouk Basin region.

With Jaysh Khaled bin Walid in control of Hayt, the Syrian Army is now at the front-lines with this terrorist group for the first time in western Daraa.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Breaking: Rebels handover strategic town to ISIS in west Daraa
 Top stories
Azerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time everAzerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time ever
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Azerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in paradeAzerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in parade
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Israeli lawmakers urge defiance ahead of Armenian Genocide voteIsraeli lawmakers urge defiance ahead of Armenian Genocide vote
Israeli lawmakers called on the government not to heed Turkey’s threats to Israel over the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
Human rights activist with Armenian roots jailed over social media postsHuman rights activist with Armenian roots jailed over social media posts
The Turkish government has investigated thousands of social media accounts and taken legal action against hundreds of them.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Netanyahu allegedly postpones debate on Armenian Genocide
Israel missed chance to acknowledge Armenian Genocide: Jewish Week
Anthony Bourdain found dead while filming in Paris
Israel's Knesset to debate Armenian Genocide recognition on June 26
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
OSCE envoys to mediate Armenia-Azerbaijan meeting 'in near future' The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will mediate a meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in the future.
Armenia revolution was “extraordinary and European” - Tusk Donald Tusk said at a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that what happened in Armenia was “unique and very European.”
Armenia's Pashinyan a crusader who keeps democracy dream alive: TIME The magazine has spoken with four people, including Nikol Pashinyan, who have fought to defend democracy in their countries.
ACBA-Credit Agricole Bank placing bonds with 5.25% and 9.50% yield To acquire bonds, investors should fill in relevant applications and submit them to ACBA-Credit Agricole Bank.