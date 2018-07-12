Rebels surrender strategic town to Islamic State in Daraa: report
July 12, 2018 - 14:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Free Syrian Army’s Southern Front Brigades have reportedly handed over the strategic town of Hayt in western Daraa to the Islamic State (IS) affiliate “Jaysh Khaled bin Walid,” Al-Masdar News says.
According to a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) field report from southwest Syria, the Free Syrian Army made an agreement with Jaysh Khaled bin Walid to handover Hayt before they would retreat to the western countryside of the Daraa Governorate.
The move by the Free Syrian Army comes just hours after the Syrian Arab Army and their allies reached the outskirts of Hayt, following the reconciliation agreement in the town of Tafas.
The Free Syrian Army’s Southern Front Brigades also left behind a large cache of weapons to the Jaysh Khaled bin Walid militants, which is likely a big stockpile of western-made missiles, rockets, and assault rifles.
Hayt was a long-time stronghold of the Free Syrian Army and Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham in west Daraa; it was also a major target for the Jaysh Khaled bin Walid forces in the Yarmouk Basin region.
With Jaysh Khaled bin Walid in control of Hayt, the Syrian Army is now at the front-lines with this terrorist group for the first time in western Daraa.
