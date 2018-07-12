// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Battle for Daraa city ends in victory for Syrian army

July 12, 2018 - 18:42 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The battle for Daraa city has ended after several days of intense clashes between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and rebel forces, Al-Masdar News says.

Similar to the recent battles in the Daraa Governorate, the provincial capital battle entered in a victory for the Syrian army, as the rebels agreed to terms of reconciliation.

The Free Syrian Army (FSA) has allowed the Russian military police to enter the districts they control in Daraa, as they begin the process of reconciliation.

In the next 48 hours, the Free Syrian Army is expected to handover their heavy and medium weapons to the Russian military police.

The Free Syrian Army fighters that do not want to reconcile with the Syrian government and the jihadist rebels from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham will be given safe passage to western Daraa.

