Houthi forces carry out deadly attack against Saudi army

PanARMENIAN.Net - At least three Saudi soldiers were killed on Wednesday, July 12 after the Houthi forces carried out a deadly attack near the Yemeni border, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to the official media wing of the Houthi forces, their troops stationed in the Najran Mountains targeted a Saudi military vehicle with a roadside bomb on Wednesday, resulting in its subsequent destruction.

Footage released later shows that the Houthi forces managed to score a direct hit on the Saudi military vehicle near the Yemeni border.