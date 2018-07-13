Houthi forces carry out deadly attack against Saudi army
July 13, 2018 - 10:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - At least three Saudi soldiers were killed on Wednesday, July 12 after the Houthi forces carried out a deadly attack near the Yemeni border, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to the official media wing of the Houthi forces, their troops stationed in the Najran Mountains targeted a Saudi military vehicle with a roadside bomb on Wednesday, resulting in its subsequent destruction.
Footage released later shows that the Houthi forces managed to score a direct hit on the Saudi military vehicle near the Yemeni border.
Photo. Hani Mohammed/AP
