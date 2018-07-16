Israel reportedly bombs Syrian airport in southern Aleppo

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Israeli Air Force bombed an airport in southern Aleppo in the wee hours of Monday, July 16, causing material damage to the military installation located near the provincial capital, Al-Masdar News says.

According to a report from the Aleppo Governorate, the Israeli warplane bombed the Al-Nayrab Airport in southern Aleppo, which is located near the bases of several pro-government paramilitaries, including Liwaa Al-Quds and the National Defense Forces (NDF).

The report added that the total number of people killed from the Israeli attack is still unknown, but acknowledged that members of the Local Defense Forces (LDF) were some of the casualties.

The attack marked the first time the Israeli Air Force has targeted a Syrian government installation that far north inside Syria.

This is also the first recorded attack by the Israeli Air Force on the Aleppo Governorate of northern Syria.

The Israeli Air Force has now targeted at least two Syrian government installations in the last two weeks, with the previous attack occurring at the T-4 Airbase in the Homs Governorate.