Yerevan mayoral election fails due to lack of quorum
July 16, 2018 - 12:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An extraordinary City Council session that sought to elect a new Mayor on Monday, July 16 was canceled due to lack of quorum in Yerevan, Armenia’s capital.
Only five members of the Council of Elders - Deputy Mayor Kamo Areyan and 4 members of Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) - were attending the session.
Areyan first announced a 30-minute break and declared afterwards that the session had failed due to lack of quorum.
Both Yelk (Way Out) and the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) had announced that they are not going to participate in the session.
Opposition Yerkir Tsirani party was the only one to have submitted a candidate for the Mayor’s post.
Under the current legislation, if no candidate is proposed within two weeks after the session or a candidate is unable to collect the necessary number of votes, the government can reduce the term of office of the Council of Elders and announce new elections, which are to be held within 30 to 40 days after the reduction of the Council’s term of office.
Former Mayor Taron Margaryan submitted his resignation on Monday, July 9, without providing reasons for such a move.
In November 2011, Margaryan was elected the Mayor of the city by the decision of Yerevan City Council. Following elections of the Council of the Elders in May 2013 and May 2017, he was re-elected in the post.
Top stories
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during his working visit to Belgium on July 11-13.
Following the 'velvet revolution', it’s more important than ever for the United States to get behind Nikol Pashinyan, Alex T. Johnson says.
Bulgaria, which currently chairs the European Council, has become one of the first EU member-states to approve the agreement.
RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan remains “our president and leader.”
Partner news
Latest news
Forbes: Kim Kardashian among world's highest-paid entertainers Kardashian made $67 million to claim the 30th spot in the ranking, while her sister Kylie Jenner pulled in $166.5 million to claim the No. 3 spot
Armenian troops to participate in International Army Games 2018 The Games will be held on the territory of Russia and Belarus and feature 28 events, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Russian jets pound militants along Golan Heights border According to a source, the Russian Aerospace Forces have been hammering the jihadist-held towns of Nabe Saker and Qasibah.
Eating cucumber could help reduce blood sugar levels Professor Aranda says Aussies are often lulled into a false sense of security, believing lung cancer can only hit former or current smokers.