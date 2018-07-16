// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Belarusian-Armenian blogger wanted by Baku ‘reaches safe harbor’ (video)

Belarusian-Armenian blogger wanted by Baku ‘reaches safe harbor’
 July 16, 2018 - 13:29 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Belarusian blogger of Armenian descent Vladislav Mosesov, more commonly known as Vlad Maga, announced in a new video message that he has been able to dodge the threats he had been receiving lately and “reach a safe harbor.”

Vlad said in an earlier video message that Azerbaijan has started a persecution against him after he visited the country.

He said he left Belarus after Azerbaijan declared him wanted, but was unable to reveal where he is going for security reasons.

Earlier, Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin revealed that Vlad had managed to travel to Azerbaijan and find the house in Ganja (Kirovabad) which belonged to his parents before they fled the Armenian pogroms.

After visiting Azerbaijan, the blogger went to Armenia and Karabakh. Threats against him began after he published a video about his trip to Azerbaijan.

 Top stories
Armenia urges Azerbaijan to reject aggressive rhetoric in Karabakh talksArmenia urges Azerbaijan to reject aggressive rhetoric in Karabakh talks
Mnatsakanyan was meeting his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov for the first time since the change of power in Armenia.
Armenia, 6 more countries raise issue of WWII reparations in CoEArmenia, 6 more countries raise issue of WWII reparations in CoE
Poland's former Communist government waived its right to German post-war compensation back in 1953.
Australian Parliament to debate Armenian Genocide for first time everAustralian Parliament to debate Armenian Genocide for first time ever
Australia’s House of Representatives will debate, for the first time, a Motion to recognise the Armenian Genocide.
Ukraine appoints new ambassador to ArmeniaUkraine appoints new ambassador to Armenia
In particular, Petro Lytvyn has been appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Armenia.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Serena Williams says she is “an honorary Armenian”
Ukrainian-Armenian director wins Le Petit Cannes Film Festival award
Elton John says he felt love from Armenia
Armenian Genocide Memorial Cross vandalized in San Francisco
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Archive for July 16, 2018
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Forbes: Kim Kardashian among world's highest-paid entertainers Kardashian made $67 million to claim the 30th spot in the ranking, while her sister Kylie Jenner pulled in $166.5 million to claim the No. 3 spot
Armenian troops to participate in International Army Games 2018 The Games will be held on the territory of Russia and Belarus and feature 28 events, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Russian jets pound militants along Golan Heights border According to a source, the Russian Aerospace Forces have been hammering the jihadist-held towns of Nabe Saker and Qasibah.
Eating cucumber could help reduce blood sugar levels Professor Aranda says Aussies are often lulled into a false sense of security, believing lung cancer can only hit former or current smokers.