Belarusian-Armenian blogger wanted by Baku ‘reaches safe harbor’ (video)
July 16, 2018 - 13:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Belarusian blogger of Armenian descent Vladislav Mosesov, more commonly known as Vlad Maga, announced in a new video message that he has been able to dodge the threats he had been receiving lately and “reach a safe harbor.”
Vlad said in an earlier video message that Azerbaijan has started a persecution against him after he visited the country.
He said he left Belarus after Azerbaijan declared him wanted, but was unable to reveal where he is going for security reasons.
Earlier, Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin revealed that Vlad had managed to travel to Azerbaijan and find the house in Ganja (Kirovabad) which belonged to his parents before they fled the Armenian pogroms.
After visiting Azerbaijan, the blogger went to Armenia and Karabakh. Threats against him began after he published a video about his trip to Azerbaijan.
