Drinking full-fat milk could actually lead to a longer life: study
July 16, 2018 - 13:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Drinking full-fat milk could lead to a longer life by protecting against strokes, scientists have suggested.
While conventional diet advice has for decades dictated that skimmed and semi-skimmed milk is much healthier for us than full-fat milk, a study suggests that the opposite may be true, Telegraph says.
Researchers found no significant link between dairy fats and heart disease and stroke, two of the biggest killers associated with a diet high in saturated fat. In fact, certain types of dairy fat might actually help guard against having a severe stroke, researchers reported.
It will be welcome news to people who prefer full-fat varieties of milk, butter, cheese and yogurt to those with lower quantities of fat.
Professor Marcia Otto, of the University of Texas, who led the study, said: "Our findings not only support but also significantly strengthen the growing body of evidence which suggests that dairy fat, contrary to popular belief, does not increase risk of heart disease or overall mortality in older adults.
"In addition to not contributing to death, the results suggest that one fatty acid present in dairy may lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease, particularly from stroke."
The study evaluated how multiple biomarkers of fatty acid present in dairy fat related to heart disease and mortality over a 22-year period.
The method, as opposed to the more commonly used self-reported consumption, gave greater and more objective insight into the impact of long-term exposure to these fatty acids, according to the report.
Nearly 3,000 men and women aged 65 and older were included in the study, which measured blood levels of three different fatty acids found in dairy products in 1992, and again six and 13 years later.
None of the fatty acid types were significantly associated with total mortality and one type was linked to lower cardiovascular disease deaths.
People with higher fatty acid levels, suggesting a higher consumption of whole-fat dairy products, had a 42 per cent lower risk of dying from a stroke.
While health experts often recommend a diet rich in fat-free or low-fat dairy, including milk, cheese and yogurt, the researchers said that low-fat dairy foods such as chocolate milk and lowcalorie yogurt often include high amounts of added sugars which may lead to poor heart health.
Top stories
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Israel’s parliament considered — then failed to adopt — a resolution that would recognize the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians in Turkey
Netanyahu postponed the committee’s discussion of the proposed laws until after the Turkish general election scheduled for June 24.
Israeli lawmakers called on the government not to heed Turkey’s threats to Israel over the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Forbes: Kim Kardashian among world's highest-paid entertainers Kardashian made $67 million to claim the 30th spot in the ranking, while her sister Kylie Jenner pulled in $166.5 million to claim the No. 3 spot
Armenian troops to participate in International Army Games 2018 The Games will be held on the territory of Russia and Belarus and feature 28 events, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan rooted for France in 1998 World Cup The picture shows Mkhitaryan's face painted in the colors of the French flag back in 1988, when the team first became the world champions.
Karen Khachanov is now Russia’s No. 1 tennis player Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev top the ranking and are closely followed by Juan Martin del Potro.