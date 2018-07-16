Russian jets pound militants along Golan Heights border

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Aerospace Forces have begun heavily bombing the jihadist rebels along the border of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, a military source said on Monday, July 16, Al-Masdar News.

According to the military source, the Russian Aerospace Forces have been hammering the jihadist-held towns of Nabe Saker and Qasibah, as their allies from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) move in position to attack.

The source added that the Syrian Army should be in control of Nabe Saker in the next 72 hours, as the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham will not be able to withstand this aerial assault from the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Nabe Saker and Qasibah are both located near the recently captured town of Masharah and the Daraa Governorate’s provincial border.

With Masharah and Tal Al-Harrah under their control, the Syrian army is prime position to advance through the jihadist-held areas in the Al-Quneitra Governorate.