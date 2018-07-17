Syrian troops 'approach Golan Heights' after key advance in Daraa

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored an important advance in southwest Syria on Monday, July 16, seizing the key hilltop of Tal Al-Harrah in northwest Daraa, Al-Masdar News says.

As a result of the advance, the Syrian army was able to secure the recently reconciled town of Al-Harrah, which is overlooked by its corresponding hilltop.

Anna News captured footage of the Syrian Army’s operation to capture Tal Al-Harrah, which was led by their elite Tiger Forces division.

The video shows how the Tiger Forces faced some resistance at Tal Al-Harrah before they were able to fully expel Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham from the area.

According to a military source in Daraa, the Tiger Forces are now pushing towards the imperative town of Nabe Saker, which is located inside the Al-Quneitra Governorate.

The latest push by the Tiger Forces marks the first time that this Syrian military division has approached the Golan Heights near the Al-Quneitra Governorate.