Syrian troops 'approach Golan Heights' after key advance in Daraa
July 17, 2018 - 16:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored an important advance in southwest Syria on Monday, July 16, seizing the key hilltop of Tal Al-Harrah in northwest Daraa, Al-Masdar News says.
As a result of the advance, the Syrian army was able to secure the recently reconciled town of Al-Harrah, which is overlooked by its corresponding hilltop.
Anna News captured footage of the Syrian Army’s operation to capture Tal Al-Harrah, which was led by their elite Tiger Forces division.
The video shows how the Tiger Forces faced some resistance at Tal Al-Harrah before they were able to fully expel Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham from the area.
According to a military source in Daraa, the Tiger Forces are now pushing towards the imperative town of Nabe Saker, which is located inside the Al-Quneitra Governorate.
The latest push by the Tiger Forces marks the first time that this Syrian military division has approached the Golan Heights near the Al-Quneitra Governorate.
Top stories
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Israel’s parliament considered — then failed to adopt — a resolution that would recognize the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians in Turkey
Netanyahu postponed the committee’s discussion of the proposed laws until after the Turkish general election scheduled for June 24.
Israeli lawmakers called on the government not to heed Turkey’s threats to Israel over the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia thanks Egypt for Genocide recognition efforts Welcoming the guest, Babloyan the Ambassador for his efforts aimed at the development of the Armenian-Egyptian relations.
Iran's Armenian community gathers for key religious event The 64th annual religious ceremony of Armenians in St. Thaddeus Monastery started on July 14 and continued for three days.
Armenia PM, first President discuss challenges, Karabakh Issues concerning the country’s foreign policy priorities and the Nagorno Karabakh conflict were also discusses.
Armenian midfielder Erik Vardanyan joining Spanish Leganés Member of the Armenian national football team, midfielder of Yerevan FC Erik Vardanyan will sign a contract with the Spanish team Leganés.