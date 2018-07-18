Israel reportedly preparing for large-scale offensive in Gaza
July 18, 2018 - 09:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The state of Israel has given Hamas until Friday, July 20 to stop its flaming kite attacks on Israeli territory. The report comes as Israel’s Parliament has stripped the prime minister of the right to declare war, Sputnik says.
Israeli leadership has reportedly instructed the country's military forces to prepare to invade the Gaza Strip if the flaming kite attacks don't cease by this week, according to a Channel 10 news report cited by The Times of Israel.
According to the report, Israel has given Hamas until Friday to stop its flaming kite and balloon attacks; if Hamas fails to comply with the demand, Israel might decide it has no choice but to start a large-scale military operation.
Israel sent the message directly to Hamas via Egyptian intelligence services, Channel 10 reported. The report also says Hamas responded by saying its forces will work to stop the rogue attacks by Friday. On Sunday, the Israeli 162nd Armored Division launched a military exercise simulating an attack on the Gaza Strip and a capture of Gaza City. While the Israeli military claims the exercise had been planned in advance and was not related to current events, some saw it as an indirect threat to Hamas.
On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the IDF's Gaza Division. During the visit, he said that the country is already in the midst of a "military campaign."
"We are in a military campaign in which there have been exchanges of blows. I am prepared to say that the Israel Defense Forces is prepared for any scenario," Netanyahu said.
The report comes right as the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset, has stripped the country's prime minister and defense minister of the ability to declare war. The new legislation adopted Tuesday delegates this power to the Security Cabinet — a body of several officials, including the ministers of foreign relations and finance.
During the last few months, Israel has suffered numerous attacks by kites, balloons and other objects that act as flying incendiary bombs. Thousands of acres of land are reported to have been burned by these attacks. In addition, Israel reports numerous sporadic clashes with Palestinians and mortar and rocket fire at Israeli territory. The Times of Israel has noted that the level of tension between Israel and the Gaza Strip has reached an apex not seen since the 2014 Gaza war.
Top stories
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Israel’s parliament considered — then failed to adopt — a resolution that would recognize the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians in Turkey
Netanyahu postponed the committee’s discussion of the proposed laws until after the Turkish general election scheduled for June 24.
Israeli lawmakers called on the government not to heed Turkey’s threats to Israel over the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
USAID and Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia continue partnering to address water stewardship in the Ararat Valley USAID and Coca-Cola HBC Armenia signed a Memorandum of Understanding to continue their efforts to partner with the Armenian people to protect precious water resources.
Pranksters invite Juncker to Armenia for barbeque in phone call as PM Stepping things up a notch, the Russian pranksters played Juncker a sample of some music by System of a Down.
Armenian Genocide recognition discussed on Australia's SBS Radio Before discussing next steps towards the goal of Australia recognising the Armenian Genocide, Haig Kayserian said.
How Armenia teaches kids: Nas Daily (video) Chess classes, according to him, teach kids to focus, compete and develop their cognitive skills so they grow up to become grandmasters