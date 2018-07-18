Syrian army gears up for next major battle in country's southwest
July 18, 2018 - 14:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - With only a small portion of northwest Daraa still under the control of the rebel forces, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) will soon shift their attention to the Al-Quneitra front, where they hope to secure the border of the Golan Heights, Al-Masdar News reports.
However, before they can secure the Al-Quneitra Governorate’s western axis, the Syrian army will have to capture the key town of Nabe’ Al-Sakher, which is located just west of Tal Al-Harrah.
Nabe’ Al-Sakher is located just east of the Golan Heights and it is located along one of the main roads that eventually lead to the provincial capital of Al-Quneitra.
The rebel forces will likely remain and fight for Nabe’ Al-Sakher, as conceding it to the Syrian Arab Army will provide a gateway for them to split the Al-Quneitra Governorate in two.
Furthermore, the Syrian army’s control of Tal Al-Harrah presents a serious problem for the rebel forces, as they are at the mercy of the Syrian army’s missiles from atop of this strategic hilltop in northwest Daraa.
The Syrian army has already captured the town of Al-Masharah, so once they push wet from Tal Al-Harrah, they will be striking the rebel forces from two different flanks.
Top stories
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Israel’s parliament considered — then failed to adopt — a resolution that would recognize the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians in Turkey
Netanyahu postponed the committee’s discussion of the proposed laws until after the Turkish general election scheduled for June 24.
Israeli lawmakers called on the government not to heed Turkey’s threats to Israel over the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
USAID and Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia continue partnering to address water stewardship in the Ararat Valley USAID and Coca-Cola HBC Armenia signed a Memorandum of Understanding to continue their efforts to partner with the Armenian people to protect precious water resources.
Pranksters invite Juncker to Armenia for barbeque in phone call as PM Stepping things up a notch, the Russian pranksters played Juncker a sample of some music by System of a Down.
Armenian Genocide recognition discussed on Australia's SBS Radio Before discussing next steps towards the goal of Australia recognising the Armenian Genocide, Haig Kayserian said.
How Armenia teaches kids: Nas Daily (video) Chess classes, according to him, teach kids to focus, compete and develop their cognitive skills so they grow up to become grandmasters