Syrian army gears up for next major battle in country's southwest

PanARMENIAN.Net - With only a small portion of northwest Daraa still under the control of the rebel forces, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) will soon shift their attention to the Al-Quneitra front, where they hope to secure the border of the Golan Heights, Al-Masdar News reports.

However, before they can secure the Al-Quneitra Governorate’s western axis, the Syrian army will have to capture the key town of Nabe’ Al-Sakher, which is located just west of Tal Al-Harrah.

Nabe’ Al-Sakher is located just east of the Golan Heights and it is located along one of the main roads that eventually lead to the provincial capital of Al-Quneitra.

The rebel forces will likely remain and fight for Nabe’ Al-Sakher, as conceding it to the Syrian Arab Army will provide a gateway for them to split the Al-Quneitra Governorate in two.

Furthermore, the Syrian army’s control of Tal Al-Harrah presents a serious problem for the rebel forces, as they are at the mercy of the Syrian army’s missiles from atop of this strategic hilltop in northwest Daraa.

The Syrian army has already captured the town of Al-Masharah, so once they push wet from Tal Al-Harrah, they will be striking the rebel forces from two different flanks.