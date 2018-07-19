Unconfirmed reports of rebel surrender in Syria's Al-Quneitra

PanARMENIAN.Net - The rebel forces and Syrian government began talks this week regarding the fate of the Al-Quneitra Governorate.

On Wednesday, July 18 evening, pro-government activists began reporting that an agreement had been reached between the rebel forces and Syrian military regarding the former’s intention to reconcile in Al-Quneitra, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to these pro-government activists, the rebels had agreed to surrender all the towns in Al-Quneitra that are under their control, including the provincial capital.

Based on this alleged agreement, the Syrian army would take control of all the rebel-held towns in the Al-Quneitra Governorate, while also providing transportation to any rebel that refuses to reconcile with government.

Furthermore, all of the rebels will turn in their heavy weapons and the fighters from the hard-line groups like Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham will be transported to northern Syria.

Lastly, the alleged agreement would allow for the return of the UN peacekeeping forces to their border points along the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The Syrian Arab Army has yet to confirm the news.