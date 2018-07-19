Russia sets up humanitarian aid center for Syrian refugees

PanARMENIAN.Net - A new center for receiving, relocating, accommodating refugees in Syria has been set up by the Russian military, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement, according to Al-Masdar News.

“Acting in coordination with the Syrian authorities, Russia has set up a center for receiving, relocating, accommodating refugees as part of international efforts to assist Syrian refugees in returning to their places of residence,” the statement reads.

Besides organizing humanitarian aid deliveries, "the newly-established center will be observing the return of internally displaces persons (IDPs) as well as refugees in other countries to their original towns and cities.

"The center "will help the Syrian authorities restore healthcare and human services."

Russia, the main backer of Syrian government, is now beefing up the Syrian army’s military operation to reclaim all rebel-held territories in southwest Syria.