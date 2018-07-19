Russia sets up humanitarian aid center for Syrian refugees
July 19, 2018 - 18:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A new center for receiving, relocating, accommodating refugees in Syria has been set up by the Russian military, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement, according to Al-Masdar News.
“Acting in coordination with the Syrian authorities, Russia has set up a center for receiving, relocating, accommodating refugees as part of international efforts to assist Syrian refugees in returning to their places of residence,” the statement reads.
Besides organizing humanitarian aid deliveries, "the newly-established center will be observing the return of internally displaces persons (IDPs) as well as refugees in other countries to their original towns and cities.
"The center "will help the Syrian authorities restore healthcare and human services."
Russia, the main backer of Syrian government, is now beefing up the Syrian army’s military operation to reclaim all rebel-held territories in southwest Syria.
Top stories
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Israel’s parliament considered — then failed to adopt — a resolution that would recognize the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians in Turkey
Netanyahu postponed the committee’s discussion of the proposed laws until after the Turkish general election scheduled for June 24.
Israeli lawmakers called on the government not to heed Turkey’s threats to Israel over the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian paper artist brings historical figures to life in Jerusalem (video) New exhibition at Tower of David Museum features cutting-edge sculptures of Dutch-Armenian artist Karen Sargsyan.
European Commission official due in Armenia on July 19 Mathernova will meet Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan, Minister of Economic Development Artsvik Minasyan, Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan.
Armenian National Security chief could head football federation Vanetsyan said Hayrapetyan’s term will end in September, with new elections slated for the period of September 10-15.
U.S. Congressman secures key OPIC commitment for Armenia Brad Sherman has secured an important commitment with the Overseas Private Investment Corporation concerning Armenia.