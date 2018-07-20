Syria's Tiger Forces scored important advance

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored an important advance in southwest Syria on Monday, seizing the key hilltop of Tal Al-Harrah in northwest Daraa.

As a result of this advance, the Syrian army was able to secure the recently reconciled town of Al-Harrah near the border of the Al-Quneitra Governorate.

Anna News captured footage of the Syrian army’s operation to capture Tal Al-Harrah, which was led by their elite Tiger Forces division.

As shown in the video, the Tiger Forces overlook the Al-Quneitra countryside for the first time since they launched the offensive in June.