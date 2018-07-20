Syria's Tiger Forces scored important advance
July 20, 2018 - 09:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored an important advance in southwest Syria on Monday, seizing the key hilltop of Tal Al-Harrah in northwest Daraa.
As a result of this advance, the Syrian army was able to secure the recently reconciled town of Al-Harrah near the border of the Al-Quneitra Governorate.
Anna News captured footage of the Syrian army’s operation to capture Tal Al-Harrah, which was led by their elite Tiger Forces division.
As shown in the video, the Tiger Forces overlook the Al-Quneitra countryside for the first time since they launched the offensive in June.
Top stories
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Israel’s parliament considered — then failed to adopt — a resolution that would recognize the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians in Turkey
Netanyahu postponed the committee’s discussion of the proposed laws until after the Turkish general election scheduled for June 24.
Israeli lawmakers called on the government not to heed Turkey’s threats to Israel over the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
IBF junior welterweight champ Petros Ananyan takes on Steve Claggett International Boxing Federation junior welterweight champion Petros Ananyan will defend his title against Canadian Steve Claggett.
Armenian paper artist brings historical figures to life in Jerusalem (video) New exhibition at Tower of David Museum features cutting-edge sculptures of Dutch-Armenian artist Karen Sargsyan.
European Commission official due in Armenia on July 19 Mathernova will meet Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan, Minister of Economic Development Artsvik Minasyan, Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan.
Armenian National Security chief could head football federation Vanetsyan said Hayrapetyan’s term will end in September, with new elections slated for the period of September 10-15.