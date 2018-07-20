Egypt: Mysterious 2,000-year-old sarcophagus a secret no more

PanARMENIAN.Net - A 2,000-year-old sarcophagus found in Alexandria, Egypt, has been opened to reveal what's inside the mysterious discovery, BuzzFeed News says.

Earlier this month, a 2,000-year-old sarcophagus was found in Alexandria, Egypt, according to the Ministry of State of Antiquities.

The black granite sarcophagus was buried 16 feet underground, along with an alabaster head of a man. The head was likely formed in the image of the tomb's owner, officials said.

Three decomposed skeletons were found inside, which are thought to be the remains of warriors, the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities announced Thursday, July 19.

One of the skulls appeared to have been hit with an arrow, they said.

The sarcophagus was also full of red sewage that had leaked in.

Several UK tabloids previously said opening the sarcophagus could unleash a "possible curse," a claim that the secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri, cheekily dismissed in a statement to Egypt Today.

"The sarcophagus has been opened, but we have not been hit by a curse," said Waziri.