Arsenal need Max Meyer as back-up for Ozil, Mkhitaryan: Ray Parlour

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Arsenal and England midfielder Ray Parlour believes Arsenal boss Unai Emery should sign German midfielder Max Meyer as he would be a good backup option to German international Mesut Ozil and Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The German was linked with Arsenal earlier this summer but rumours have quietened in recent weeks. However, reports have returned, claiming both Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on the 22-year-old.

Parlour said he doesn't think Meyer is a necessity because Arsenal already have lots of attacking options.

"We’ve never struggled to score goals and create goals. We’re great to watch," the former midfielder said in an interview with Bwin.

"However, he’s a great player and you have to be interested in these types of players if they’re available and you want to be a big club.

"It’s a long hard season and Max Meyer may well be needed if [Mesut] Ozil or Mkhitaryan dropped off the pace.