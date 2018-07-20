Russia has all levers to prevent escalation in the region: Armenia PM

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed confidence on Friday, July 20 that Russia has all the levers to prevent any escalation in the region.

“I can’t believe that Russia - our strategic partner and age-old friend - will allow the resumption of war in Armenia,” Pashinyan said at a meeting with reporters.

“I can’t believe either that the Azerbaijani President would agree to turn to any provocation without geopolitical conditions.

“Therefore, we must be more zealous when it comes to mutual contractual obligations.”

Pashinyan said earlier that he is ready to negotiate with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the process of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.